Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and its primary competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.08 11.60 13.20 8.87% $38.23 $45.49 16.04% Oracle Corp 43.66 36.34 9.24 25.66% $5.75 $9.97 8.64% ServiceNow Inc 178.69 25.48 22.77 4.81% $0.67 $2.21 22.25% Palo Alto Networks Inc 51.68 22.11 17.07 6.33% $0.45 $1.58 13.88% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 711.71 29.24 24.26 -0.57% $0.05 $0.76 28.52% Fortinet Inc 49.27 82.75 13.24 90.26% $0.66 $1.24 13.0% Gen Digital Inc 30.22 8.79 4.90 7.92% $0.51 $0.78 3.07% Monday.Com Ltd 646.58 14.27 15.76 -1.28% $-0.02 $0.23 32.67% Dolby Laboratories Inc 29.71 3.08 6.11 2.39% $0.07 $0.27 4.9% CommVault Systems Inc 43.93 27.25 8.70 5.56% $0.02 $0.19 16.06% QXO Inc 28.77 1.48 26.21 -0.21% $-0.03 $0.01 -2.0% Qualys Inc 33.93 12.51 9.73 10.53% $0.05 $0.13 8.36% Teradata Corp 38.32 24.94 1.79 32.0% $0.08 $0.27 0.46% Progress Software Corp 37.23 6.98 4.30 6.88% $0.06 $0.15 2.11% SolarWinds Corp 66.95 1.84 3.22 0.94% $0.07 $0.18 5.5% Average 142.19 21.22 11.95 13.66% $0.6 $1.28 11.24%

By carefully studying Microsoft, we can deduce the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 37.08 is 0.26x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 11.6, which is well below the industry average by 0.55x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.2, which is 1.1x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.87% is 4.79% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.23 Billion, which is 63.72x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $45.49 Billion, which indicates 35.54x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.04% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.24%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Microsoft alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Microsoft has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance with high profitability and revenue growth compared to its industry peers.

