Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Meta Platforms And Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the world's largest online social network, with nearly 4 billion family of apps monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with more than 45% coming from the US and Canada and over 20% from Europe.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 29.34 8.65 9.42 8.17% $17.68 $29.82 27.26% Alphabet Inc 28.50 7.84 7.39 8.21% $31.82 $46.83 15.41% Baidu Inc 12.11 0.93 1.72 2.22% $7.5 $16.22 1.18% Pinterest Inc 196 9.37 9.10 -0.8% $-0.05 $0.56 22.8% Kanzhun Ltd 47.37 4.35 9.72 1.78% $0.1 $1.41 33.36% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 61.25 2.28 3.84 0.73% $0.06 $0.27 3.13% CarGurus Inc 83.90 4.46 3.04 3.59% $0.03 $0.17 -6.97% Ziff Davis Inc 42.46 1.32 1.83 0.56% $0.07 $0.27 2.39% Tripadvisor Inc 109.88 2.97 1.40 -6.96% $0.02 $0.36 6.47% Yelp Inc 23.03 3.38 1.98 1.92% $0.03 $0.31 6.5% Weibo Corp 6.93 0.63 1.18 1.5% $0.09 $0.31 -4.42% JOYY Inc 6.21 0.36 0.99 0.87% $0.05 $0.2 -3.27% Getty Images Holdings Inc 45.86 2.05 1.47 2.11% $0.07 $0.16 -5.67% Shutterstock Inc 13.76 2.36 1.47 3.02% $0.04 $0.13 -0.45% Cars.com Inc 12.12 2.63 1.86 0.16% $0.04 $0.15 7.85% Average 49.24 3.21 3.36 1.35% $2.85 $4.81 5.59%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends can be discerned:

At 29.34, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.6x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 8.65, which is 2.69x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.42, surpassing the industry average by 2.8x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17%, which is 6.82% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $17.68 Billion, which is 6.2x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $29.82 Billion, which indicates 6.2x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 27.26%, outperforming the industry average of 5.59%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

