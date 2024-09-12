Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Johnson & Johnson And Competitors In Pharmaceuticals Industry

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in comparison to its major competitors within the Pharmaceuticals industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Johnson & Johnson Background

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Johnson & Johnson 24.93 5.55 4.68 6.62% $7.8 $15.58 4.31% Eli Lilly and Co 113.41 61.14 21.38 22.5% $4.12 $9.13 35.98% Novo Nordisk AS 45.54 36.18 15.87 18.97% $35.74 $57.79 25.34% Merck & Co Inc 21.24 6.67 4.68 13.0% $7.45 $12.37 7.16% AstraZeneca PLC 39.09 6.32 5.12 5.01% $4.12 $10.76 13.33% Novartis AG 23.57 5.59 4.87 7.97% $5.25 $9.7 9.6% Sanofi SA 30.99 1.80 2.76 1.53% $2.03 $7.97 6.53% GSK PLC 14.84 4.75 1.92 8.32% $2.31 $5.76 9.84% Zoetis Inc 37.25 17.33 9.78 12.45% $0.97 $1.69 8.3% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 45.16 0.86 1.53 1.26% $388.51 $821.04 14.11% Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 19.97 3.76 3.85 4.84% $21.72 $46.34 13.87% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 17.82 1.73 1.88 4.52% $0.36 $0.91 6.95% Organon & Co 5.20 36.05 0.82 203.12% $0.43 $0.94 -0.06% Corcept Therapeutics Inc 31.46 6.23 6.91 6.14% $0.04 $0.16 39.15% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc 17.39 2.10 3.21 2.94% $0.08 $0.15 -4.36% Average 33.07 13.61 6.04 22.33% $33.8 $70.34 13.27%

After examining Johnson & Johnson, the following trends can be inferred:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 24.93 significantly below the industry average by 0.75x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The current Price to Book ratio of 5.55, which is 0.41x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 4.68, which is 0.77x the industry average.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.62% is 15.71% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $7.8 Billion is 0.23x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $15.58 Billion, which indicates 0.22x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 4.31% is significantly below the industry average of 13.27%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Johnson & Johnson alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Johnson & Johnson has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Key Takeaways

For Johnson & Johnson in the Pharmaceuticals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to its peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest underperformance relative to industry standards. This may signal a need for further investigation into the company's operational efficiency and growth strategies.

