Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Apple And Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 36.11 51.19 8.80 58.74% $45.91 $58.27 3.95% Super Micro Computer Inc 16.05 3.51 1.12 5.29% $0.4 $0.67 54.93% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 7.25 0.79 0.66 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% NetApp Inc 17.05 18.82 2.98 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 154.52 11.96 5.18 3.12% $0.11 $0.58 5.87% Western Digital Corp 11.72 1.16 0.89 4.89% $0.96 $1.52 41.33% Eastman Kodak Co 9.40 0.54 0.57 1.34% $0.04 $0.04 -2.97% Turtle Beach Corp 47.45 2.90 0.87 3.3% $0.01 $0.03 59.51% AstroNova Inc 19.41 0.81 0.49 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 35.36 5.06 1.59 6.54% $0.39 $0.79 23.1%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Apple, we can identify the following trends:

The current Price to Earnings ratio of 36.11 is 1.02x higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 51.19 which exceeds the industry average by 10.12x.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.8, which is 5.53x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.74%, which is 52.2% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.91 Billion, which is 117.72x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $58.27 Billion, which indicates 73.76x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 3.95% is significantly below the industry average of 23.1%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. On the other hand, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency relative to industry competitors.

