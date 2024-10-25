Compensation of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella Increases 63%

Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella saw his total compensation rise 63% during the company’s 2024 Fiscal Year.

Nadella received $79.1 million for the Fiscal year that ended June 30, up 63% from $48.5 million in the previous year, according to a proxy filing made by the technology giant. Most of the Microsoft CEO’s pay was in the form of stock. The cash portion of Nadella’s compensation was reduced by $5.46 million following a series of cyberattacks at the company.

In January, Microsoft disclosed that Russian intelligence had access to some of the company’s executive email accounts. Then, in April, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported that China had breached U.S. government officials’ email accounts via Microsoft.

The company also got caught up in the massive information technology (IT) outage this July that stemmed from a technical update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike (CRWD).

Prioritizing Security

Nadella has responded to the cyber issues by stressing that security is a top focus and priority of Microsoft. This past summer, the company said that it will consider employees’ cybersecurity efforts when determining their remuneration.

As for Nadella himself, the cash portion of his compensation was supposed to be $10.66 million. But Microsoft’s board of directors approved only $5.2 million in cash owing to the cyberattacks this year. MSFT stock has risen 15% so far in 2024.

