Compass Posts Record $7 Billion Revenue Year as $21 Million New Stake Emerges

Key Points

Canyon Capital Advisors initiated a 2,000,936-share stake in Compass during the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $21.15 million, reflecting the shift from zero to the post-trade level, including price movement.

The new Compass position represented 2.78% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management (AUM).

10 stocks we like better than Compass ›

On February 17, 2026, Canyon Capital Advisors disclosed a new position in Compass (NYSE:COMP), acquiring 2,000,936 shares worth $21.15 million.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Canyon Capital Advisors reported a new position in Compass, purchasing 2,000,936 shares. The position’s quarter-end value stood at $21.15 million, reflecting the total shift in the portfolio’s exposure to Compass as of December 31, 2025.

What else to know

Top holdings following the filing: NYSE:CBL: $313.25 million (41.2% of AUM) NYSE:SDRL: $129.48 million (17.0% of AUM) NYSE:AMCR: $54.58 million (7.2% of AUM) NYSE:AMBP: $51.02 million (6.7% of AUM) NYSE:FFWM: $50.22 million (6.6% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, Compass shares were priced at $10.03, up 16% over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $6.64 billion Net income (TTM) ($56.40 million) Market capitalization $7.3 billion Price (as of Tuesday) $10.03

Company snapshot

Compass provides a cloud-based platform for real estate brokerage, offering integrated software tools for customer relationship management, marketing, and client service.

Its business model centers on combining proprietary technology with traditional brokerage services to enhance agent productivity and streamline operations.

The company primarily serves real estate agents and brokers across the United States, focusing on residential transactions.

Compass operates at scale in the U.S. real estate market, leveraging technology to differentiate itself in a fragmented industry. Its strategy is to integrate software solutions with brokerage services, aiming to improve efficiency and client experience for agents and their customers.

What this transaction means for investors

The broader portfolio is heavy in distressed real estate and cyclical exposure through names like CBL. Adding Compass contributes to a different kind of real estate leverage: asset light brokerage scale with technology embedded into workflows.



In 2025, Compass produced $6.96 billion in revenue and generated $216.7 million in operating cash flow. Fourth quarter revenue alone hit $1.70 billion, up 23.1% year over year, while full year adjusted EBITDA reached $293.4 million. Agents closed 60,328 transactions in Q4, up 19.7%, far outpacing the broader market’s 0.7% transaction growth.



That combination of market share gains and disciplined expense control is certainly noteworthy, and long-term investors should focus on two variables. First, whether Compass can sustain positive cash flow as it integrates Anywhere. Second, whether transaction growth continues to outpace the market. If both hold, the stock’s 16% one year gain may prove early rather than late.

Should you buy stock in Compass right now?

Before you buy stock in Compass, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Compass wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $523,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,118,640!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 951% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amcor Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.