Compass Point Upgrades TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.22% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is 11.48. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $14.18. The average price target represents an increase of 4.22% from its latest reported closing price of 11.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is 134MM, an increase of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPVG is 0.14%, a decrease of 21.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.88% to 5,363K shares. The put/call ratio of TPVG is 2.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 991K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares, representing an increase of 17.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 20.76% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 991K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 551K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares, representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 8.42% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 514K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 257K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPVG by 22.75% over the last quarter.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of TriplePoint Capital LLC, the leading global provider of financing across all stages of development to technology, life sciences and other high growth companies backed by a select group of venture capital firms. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by lending primarily with warrants to venture growth stage companies. The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.