Compass Point Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2024, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.85% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors is 11.17. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 7.85% from its latest reported closing price of 10.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sunstone Hotel Investors is 1,000MM, an increase of 4.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Declares $0.07 Dividend

On February 22, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024 received the payment on April 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of 10.36 / share, the stocks dividend yield is {1}%.

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the companys dividend payout ratio is {0}. The payout ratio tells us how much of a companys income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the companys income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHO is 0.36%, an increase of 16.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.56% to 234,364K shares. The put/call ratio of SHO is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,746K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,992K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Northwood Liquid Management holds 9,138K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,580K shares , representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 8,645K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,949K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,114K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 7,860K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,771K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 75.94% over the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ('REIT') that as of the date of this release has interests in 17 hotels comprised of 9,017 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.