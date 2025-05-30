Compass Point Upgrades HCI Group (HCI)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.36% Downside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for HCI Group is $161.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $149.48 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.36% from its latest reported closing price of $168.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HCI Group is 641MM, a decrease of 15.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCI Group. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 10.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCI is 0.19%, an increase of 20.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.60% to 12,086K shares. The put/call ratio of HCI is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 941K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCI by 48.20% over the last quarter.

Khrom Capital Management holds 796K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HRSMX - Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 623K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 525K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares , representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCI by 36.30% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 504K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCI by 49.74% over the last quarter.

HCI Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HCI Group, Inc. is an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate. HCI's leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners and flood insurance. TypTap's operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI's software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI's largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners' insurance primarily in Florida. HCI's real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

