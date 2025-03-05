Compass Point Upgrades Acushnet Holdings (GOLF)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2025, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.04% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Acushnet Holdings is $73.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 13.04% from its latest reported closing price of $64.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Acushnet Holdings is 2,310MM, a decrease of 5.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 522 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acushnet Holdings. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOLF is 0.14%, an increase of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.51% to 43,113K shares. The put/call ratio of GOLF is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,960K shares representing 11.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,121K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLF by 25.14% over the last quarter.

PKSAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Core Fund holds 1,369K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,229K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,661K shares , representing a decrease of 35.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLF by 87.93% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,078K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,024K shares , representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLF by 79.06% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,068K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLF by 26.29% over the last quarter.

Acushnet Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acushnet Holdings is the global leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf products, which are widely recognized for their quality excellence. Driven by our focus on dedicated and discerning golfers and the golf shops that serve them,we believe we are the most authentic and enduring company in the golf industry. Our mission - to be the performance and quality leader in every golf product category in which we compete -has remained consistent since we entered the golf ball business in 1932. Today, we are the steward of two of the most revered brands in golf - Titleist, one of golf's leading performance equipment brands, and FootJoy, one of golf's leading performance wear brands.

