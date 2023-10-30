Compass Point Upgrades Acushnet Holdings (GOLF)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.70% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acushnet Holdings is 64.15. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 25.70% from its latest reported closing price of 51.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Acushnet Holdings is 2,297MM, a decrease of 3.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.70.

Acushnet Holdings Declares $0.20 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.78 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $51.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.53%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.73%, the lowest has been 1.15%, and the highest has been 2.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acushnet Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOLF is 0.14%, an increase of 14.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 42,490K shares. The put/call ratio of GOLF is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,947K shares representing 11.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,047K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOLF by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,521K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,767K shares, representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLF by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,807K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,662K shares, representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOLF by 729.06% over the last quarter.

PKSAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Core Fund holds 1,548K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,568K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOLF by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,337K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOLF by 5.10% over the last quarter.

Acushnet Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acushnet Holdings is the global leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf products, which are widely recognized for their quality excellence. Driven by our focus on dedicated and discerning golfers and the golf shops that serve them,we believe we are the most authentic and enduring company in the golf industry. Our mission - to be the performance and quality leader in every golf product category in which we compete -has remained consistent since we entered the golf ball business in 1932. Today, we are the steward of two of the most revered brands in golf - Titleist, one of golf's leading performance equipment brands, and FootJoy, one of golf's leading performance wear brands.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.