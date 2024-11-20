Compass Point starts ‘growth stock with secular tailwinds’ Toast with a Buy

As previously reported, Compass Point initiated coverage of Toast (TOST) with a Buy rating and $49 price target Toast is a “growth stock with secular tailwinds of digital payments” that is gaining share in the restaurant POS market, says the analyst, who views the company as poised to capture a re-acceleration in restaurant gross payment volume, or GPV, and tech spending.

