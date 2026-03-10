Compass Point Initiates Coverage of UWM Holdings (UWMC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, Compass Point initiated coverage of UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.10% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for UWM Holdings is $6.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 67.10% from its latest reported closing price of $4.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UWM Holdings is 2,881MM, a decrease of 16.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in UWM Holdings. This is an decrease of 91 owner(s) or 20.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UWMC is 0.18%, an increase of 6.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.71% to 207,818K shares. The put/call ratio of UWMC is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Azora Capital holds 11,296K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,414K shares , representing an increase of 69.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 223.46% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 10,472K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

683 Capital Management holds 7,051K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,400K shares , representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 42.93% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 6,715K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,949K shares , representing an increase of 26.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 5,937K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,989K shares , representing an increase of 15.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 18.91% over the last quarter.

