Compass Point Initiates Coverage of Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2026, Compass Point initiated coverage of Nebius Group N.V. (NasdaqGS:NBIS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.82% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Nebius Group N.V. is $143.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $79.12 to a high of $221.55. The average price target represents an increase of 46.82% from its latest reported closing price of $97.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nebius Group N.V. is 3,091MM, an increase of 483.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -37.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 683 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nebius Group N.V.. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBIS is 0.36%, an increase of 18.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.18% to 111,348K shares. The put/call ratio of NBIS is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fred Alger Management holds 7,938K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,132K shares , representing a decrease of 27.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIS by 41.14% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,582K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,714K shares , representing an increase of 40.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIS by 30.29% over the last quarter.

Accel Leaders 4 Associates holds 4,581K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clear Street Group holds 3,512K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,801K shares , representing an increase of 48.72%.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 3,335K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,797K shares , representing a decrease of 283.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIS by 81.03% over the last quarter.

