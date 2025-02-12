Compass Point Initiates Coverage of Exodus Movement (EXOD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 12, 2025, Compass Point initiated coverage of Exodus Movement (NYSEAM:EXOD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.74% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Exodus Movement is $51.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.74% from its latest reported closing price of $49.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Exodus Movement is 130MM, an increase of 44.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Evernest Financial Advisors holds 7K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.