COMPASS Pathways plc - Depositary Receipt (CMPS) Price Target Increased by 12.63% to 19.84

The average one-year price target for COMPASS Pathways plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:CMPS) has been revised to $19.84 / share. This is an increase of 12.63% from the prior estimate of $17.62 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 148.36% from the latest reported closing price of $7.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in COMPASS Pathways plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPS is 0.82%, an increase of 22.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 59,219K shares. The put/call ratio of CMPS is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 8,757K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,707K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPS by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 7,334K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,860K shares , representing a decrease of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPS by 28.21% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 2,845K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 2,529K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing an increase of 60.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPS by 8.53% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 2,156K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,121K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPS by 36.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.