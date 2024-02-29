Compass Pathways Plc (CMPS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Compass Pathways Plc (NASDAQ: CMPS)

Steve Schultz -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Welcome, all of you, and thank you for joining us today for our fourth-quarter 2023 results conference call. Again, my name is Steve Schultz, senior vice president of investor relations at COMPASS Pathways. Today, I'm joined by Kabir Nath, our chief executive officer; Mary-Rose Hughes, our interim chief financial officer; Teri Loxam, our incoming chief financial officer; and Dr. Guy Goodwin, our chief medical officer.

The call is being recorded and will be available on the COMPASS Pathways investor relations website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived for a period of 30 days. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that during the call today, the team will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements as a result of various risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those risks and uncertainties described under the heading Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S.

Securities and Exchange Commission and in subsequent filings made by COMPASS with the SEC. Additionally, these forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We specifically disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement even if our estimates or assumptions change. I will now hand the call over to Kabir Nath.

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Steve. Good day, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Let me begin by thanking Mary-Rose Hughes, our interim chief financial officer, for her tremendous support over this last quarter. And let me welcome Teri Loxam, back from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and into the CFO role starting tomorrow, March 1st.

Teri brings to COMPASS deep extensive strategic experience, working for publicly traded companies in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. Her broad experience through all stages of development is precisely the expertise and leadership that COMPASS requires as we progress our Phase 3 program in treatment-resistant depression. Many of you already know Teri, and I hope that, over the coming months, the rest of you will have the opportunity to meet her. And in a moment, I'll ask her to provide a few thoughts on her new role at COMPASS.

First, though, let me report that COMPASS continues to actively recruit both our Phase 3 COMP360 trials in treatment-resistant depression with top-line data expected this year and next. While our overall Phase 3 clinical program completion remains on track with top-line data from the 006 study expected in the middle of 2025, we are experiencing some recruitment delays in the 005 trial, which extends our guidance for top-line data from that trial into Quarter 4 of this year. Importantly, this change in guidance does not impact expected timing regarding submission of our NDA filing. As we have consistently guided, we do expect that both trials will be required for NDA submission, consistent with the FDA's draft guidance for the development of psychedelics published in June last year.

We will also have all necessary preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies for a complete NDA dossier. In parallel with the Phase 3 trial program, we continue to take the steps needed to ensure a well-developed delivery network for COMP360. If approved, it includes developing collaborations that will educate both COMPASS and settings of care on how COMP360 may fit into treatment options for appropriate patients. A key element of these research collaborations is to explore and develop multiple potential commercial delivery templates to ensure a successful rollout of COMP360 treatment subject to FDA approval in different care settings.

Earlier this quarter, we announced the first two such collaborations with Greenbrook TMS and Hackensack Meridian Health, which are two very different but equally important collaboration partners. These collaborations will explore how to improve the patient care experience and gain a better understanding of potential commercial models for the administration of COMP360 psilocybin treatments. We also expect to announce additional research collaborations this year. In December, we announced initial safety data from our open label Phase 2 clinical trial of a single 25mg dose of COMP360 in 22 people living with post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.

We were also pleased to see the publication of COMP360 data from an investigator initiated study in bipolar Type 2 in JAMA psychiatry. In a moment, Guy will provide more information on both of these studies. While TRD is our lead indication for COMP360, we see logical expansion of its utilization into additional indications where there are significant comorbidities and overlap, such as PTSD and bipolar 2, subjects to additional financing. With that, let me now ask Teri to introduce herself and share a bit about why she came to COMPASS.

Teri?

Teri Loxam -- Incoming Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Kabir. Now that I'm back at sea level, I'm really happy to be joining you in this experienced and pioneering leadership team. Similar to many, I've sadly witnessed the impact of mental health issues on people close to me. So, a big draw for me to the company was seeing COMPASS fully embracing its mission with a thoughtful, innovative, and data-driven approach to tackling significant unmet need in this area.

Psychedelics and their potential to treat mental health conditions have received significant attention in the media, but we are still very much just at the beginning of this journey. While psychedelics could be transformative to mental health, in these early days, it is critical for companies to build and execute robust clinical trial plans to realize the long-term potential. This is precisely the approach COMPASS has taken with its large Phase 2 and ongoing Phase 3 programs in TRD. There are a lot of important milestones over the next 12 to 18 months for the company.

And with a strong balance sheet and an experienced team, we are well positioned for success. I'm really looking forward to working with the team to help shape the landscape and prepare for this potential important treatment option for patients. With that, let me hand the call back to Kabir.

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

Many thanks, Teri. Welcome once again, and it's great to have you join our leadership team. Let me now hand the call over to Guy to update you on clinical news during the quarter. Guy?

Guy Goodwin -- Chief Medical Officer

Thank you, Kabir. Looking at the COMP360 pivotal program, nearly all sites have been initiated for COMP 005. For the 006 trial, we have sites initiated in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Sweden, and Spain and anticipate further progress this year. Patient demand is strong in all geographies which, as expected, reflects the degree of unmet need in this population.

However, as Kabir has said, we are experiencing delays in recruitment in our 005 trial. As we've said before, these trials are complex. Beyond the schedule one drug authorizations and unique handling requirements and redosing protocols, we are formally confirming every patient's TRD diagnosis, an important element to the quality of this program. This has been a challenge that medical recordkeeping is decentralized in the U.S.

and has slowed the pace of screening and enrolling. However, now that nearly all 005 sites are open and with the addition of resources, we will see an increased pace of recruitment, which should help improve enrollment. The challenges we have encountered are specific to U.S. clinical sites.

And as Kabir mentioned, we don't see the same impacts to COMP 006, a global trial which remains on track. Separately, we're also excited by the potential of COMP360 in other indications. PTSD is an additional indication of interest, which we have investigated in an exploratory Phase 2 safety study of 22 patients, all of whom were administered a single dose of 25mg COMP360 psilocybin. We announced initial safety data in December, which demonstrated that COMP360 was well tolerated after 24 hours, and the safety profile was as expected with no treatment emergent serious adverse events recorded.

The study participants have been followed for 12 weeks, and we look forward to announcing the full P2S data set, including efficacy, later this spring. In addition, as Kabir mentioned, the full results of an independent investigator-led study in bipolar Type 2 depression were published in JAMA psychiatry. These data, first announced in 2022, demonstrated the potential for investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment in another difficult-to-treat depressive disorder. The study was conducted by Scott Aaronson at Sheppard Pratt in Baltimore and funded by COMPASS.

It investigated the safety and efficacy of a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin treatment with psychological support. The primary endpoint was change in MADRS total score from baseline to week three. All 15 participants had lowered MADRS scores with a mean change from baseline of minus-24 points at week three. Twelve participants met the criteria for response, and 11 met the criteria for remission.

While this is a small trial, we see the results as extremely promising. Importantly, there was no increase in the suicidality score based on the MADRS and no unexpected adverse events or difficulties with the dosing sessions over the 12 weeks of the study. We did not see the onset of a manic, hypomanic, or mixed state, which is a particular concern for patients with bipolar disorder. The most common adverse event was headache reported by four out of 15 participants on the day of dosing, with symptoms resolving within 24 hours.

People living with bipolar 2 depression, like those living with TRD, have limited or no options. So, it's encouraging to see early signals that COMP360 psilocybin may have potential to help those living with these depressive conditions. As Kabir indicated, based on these studys' results, bipolar Type 2 looks to be an indication of interest for the use of COMP360, and additional larger studies are under consideration. This is a good fit with our mission as a company.

Let me now hand the call to Mary-Rose for a financial overview. Mary-Rose?

Mary-Rose Hughes -- Interim Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Guy. I'll now step through the full-year financial results. Cash used in operations in the full year 2023 was $97.4 million, within the guidance range we provided for the full year last quarter of $94 million to $100 million, excluding the R&D tax credit. The timing of receipt of the credits is uncertain, but I'm pleased to confirm that HMRC have since approved our claim in full, and we now anticipate receiving the tax credits in the first quarter of this year.

For the year ended December 31st, 2023, net loss was $118.5 million, or $2.32 per share, compared with a net loss of $91.5 million, or $2.16 per share, during the same period in 2022. These results include non-cash share based compensation of $17.3 million in 2023 and $13.1 million in 2022. R&D expenses were $87.5 million in 2023, compared with $65.1 million in the prior year. And G&A expenses were $49.4 million in 2023, compared with $45.4 million in the prior year.

Long-term debt under our Hercules loan facility was $28.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter. Regarding first-quarter financial guidance, we expect net cash used in operations to be between $17 million and $23 million, which assumes that we received R&D tax credit in the first quarter. However, as was mentioned already, the timing is uncertain. Turning to full-year financial guidance.

We expect cash used in operations to be between $110 million and $130 million. We expect to narrow this range as the year progresses. COMPASS continues to maintain a strong financial position with cash and cash equivalents of $220.2 million at December 31st, 2023, compared with $143.2 million at December 31st, 2022. We will continue to manage our cash carefully to continue advancing our pivotal programs and to achieve important milestones that we believe will create value for our shareholders.

Thank you, and I'll now turn the call back to Kabir.

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mary-Rose. I'm pleased that we're seeing continued enthusiasm and meaningful momentum building for both COMPASS and this area of science. Our COMP360 Phase 3 program remains on track with the first trial expected to read out this year, not only a key milestone for COMPASS, but also a major event in the development of psychedelic medicines. The FDA's draft guidance for clinical studies of psychedelic drugs, along with the European Medicines Agency's plans to establish regulatory guidelines for the development and therapeutic use of psychedelic substances in Europe, are important signs that regulators are preparing for the potential use of psychedelics as treatments.

In a sign of the continuing unmet need in TRD, esketamine, sold under the brand name Spravato, achieved global sales of almost $700 million in 2023, which demonstrates the continued growth of interventional psychiatry and the infrastructure to deliver it, which bode well for the potential of COMP360 if approved. We also welcome the news of FDA acceptance of Lykos Therapeutics NDA submission for MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. We're seeing increasing interest from clinicians who plan to incorporate psilocybin treatments into their mental health offerings. Our collaborations are indications of this interest and will continue to develop commercial models that enable rapid, scalable, broad, and equitable access to COMP360 if approved.

In closing, with our strong balance sheet, we are focused on execution of our Phase 3 program in treatment-resistant depression. This will be an exciting year for COMPASS Pathways, and we look forward to updating you on our progress over the coming year. Thank you again for your participation on today's call, and we'll now turn to Q & A. So, I will hand the call back to the operator.

Thanks.

Thank you. [Operator instructions] Our first question comes from Patrick Trucchio with H.C. Wainwright. Your line is open.

Patrick Trucchio -- H.C. Wainwright and Company -- Analyst

Thanks. Good morning. Just a couple of follow-up questions on the enrollment -- enrollment delays. So, the first is just regarding the TRD diagnosis being necessary for enrollment in the program.

Can you remind us how you're defining TRD and confirming this diagnosis in patients who are enrolling the program? And secondly, can you tell us what proportion of patients are expected to have experience with psychedelics?

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Patrick. Just checking that you can hear us, and I'll hand it to Guy.

Patrick Trucchio -- H.C. Wainwright and Company -- Analyst

Yep. Thank you.

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks.

Guy Goodwin -- Chief Medical Officer

Hi, Patrick. Yes. I mean, our criteria are those with treatment-resistant depression as you know, and that means that patients are required to have failed at least two treatments. These treatments have to meet the criteria for adequate dose and adequate duration.

And the delay that you referred to is caused by the fact that we are being very rigorous in establishing this -- that this has occurred through health records. And that, in the U.S., has proved to be difficult but not impossible. And we're proceeding successfully to do that in the patients we are recruiting. I should say, there's no shortage of patients, but the issues around verification have been real, and those are what caused the problems.

But the sense of patients who may have been previously taken psychedelics, we were -- we've taken that number up from 10 % in the Phase 2 to 15 % in the Phase 3. And just to emphasize, one of the issues that we face is that patients conceivably or patients people seeking treatment may be seeking psychedelics. And that's one of the reasons why we're particularly rigorous insisting on the medical records being proven and verifiable. Thanks very much.

Patrick Trucchio -- H.C. Wainwright and Company -- Analyst

Got it. If I could, just another follow-up. I'm just -- I'm wondering if this -- just moving this top-line data back for COMP 005 trial, is that -- would that have any impact on the potential filing of an NDA for TRD, or is there timing going to be unchanged based on the top-line data for the 006 trial? And separately, I guess, maybe if you could just talk us through what data would be anticipated in the NDA. Specifically, would you have any certain amount of longer-term follow-up efficacy or safety data from these trials before that NDA is submitted? Thanks so much.

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Patrick. So, I'll work backwards from that question. We have not clearly guided on what we are going to expect to include in the initial submission. That will be a matter for discussion with the agency.

But as a reminder, with breakthrough designation, you can clearly envisage things like rolling submissions as well. So, the first part of the question, know as I said in my prepared remarks, this does not alter the potential timing of a filing. 006 remains on track for mid '25. And we have always consistently guided that we do expect both trials to be needed to form an adequate or acceptable dossier.

So, no, we are not anticipating any change in the timing of potential submission.

Patrick Trucchio -- H.C. Wainwright and Company -- Analyst

That's helpful. Thank you so much.

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Patrick.

Charles Duncan -- Cantor Fitzgerald -- Analyst

Good morning, Kabir and team. Thanks for taking the question. I wanted to follow up to those last questions with regard to diagnosis of TRD. Can you help us understand how it's different in the United States versus elsewhere? And what percentage of patients are you anticipating in 006, and why will the problem be fixed in that trial? Thanks.

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

I mean, I think that the problem in the U.S. is simply the nature of the healthcare system is being simply more decentralized. This is in great contrast really to particularly European healthcare systems where usually healthcare records are extremely straightforward to access. For example, most patients in the U.K.

have a primary care physician. To get health records, it's simply a matter of contacting the physician with appropriate consent getting the records. So, there's a great -- that's a tremendous difference from what we have to face in the States. I think in terms of your second -- second issue about -- what was the second issue?

Guy Goodwin -- Chief Medical Officer

In terms of the number of patients.

Charles Duncan -- Cantor Fitzgerald -- Analyst

006.

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I mean, that issue relates -- I mean, we think that we will be in a position having set up the systems that we now have to facilitate getting the data, that the fact that 006 is taking place subsequent in most senses to 005 means that everything will really be running optimally by the time many of the U.S. sites switched to 006. The patients -- the patients entered in ex-U.S.

of course and not subject to the problems anyway. And we think the proportion, which I think you also requested, will be about fifty-fifty. And we can -- when we model it, we think that this is -- we're on track as we said for 006. And the problems with 005 are really partly to do with the fact we started 005 first in the U.S.

Charles Duncan -- Cantor Fitzgerald -- Analyst

That makes it make sense. If I could ask one follow-up and that is, can you help us understand the screen failure rate if you're tracking that at all? But then also, are you having any challenges with washing patients out before of standard of care, albeit ineffective, antidepressants before they enter 005?

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

I mean, there are that represents -- the wash-out represents a challenge, but most of the problem has been with the verification for diagnosis. So, that's having 001, our Phase 2 trial, about a third of the patients in that study were already off antidepressant, so two-thirds required washing out. And the majority -- great majority, were able to do so once they had been enrolled in the study. But it's enrollment that has been the issue in 005.

Charles Duncan -- Cantor Fitzgerald -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks for the added color.

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Charles.

Franc Brisebois -- Oppenheimer and Company -- Analyst

Hi. Just a couple here. Just sorry to ask again about the enrollment. But, is the fourth-quarter guidance just very conservative? Or how do we feel comfortable that fourth quarter will be correct for 005 here?

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Franc. We are very comfortable with that. As you would expect, we've done a number of projections, looked at different scenarios, and we are very comfortable with the fourth-quarter guidance.

Franc Brisebois -- Oppenheimer and Company -- Analyst

OK. And then on the commercial side, the Spravato infrastructure obviously has some read through here. Can you just remind maybe us, the listeners, how Spravato works, how many times people come in? And are there any efficiencies maybe for these centers that would put you in a situation that might be superior to Spravato? Just any learnings there. How has that evolved as you guys look into the commercial opportunity?

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

It's a great question. So, yes, clearly the protocol for Spravato is very different from what we envisage to be a final protocol for COMP360. So, as a reminder, the Spravato label actually requires eight administrations in the first month, four in the second month, and maintenance thereafter patients in physician discretion, but typically every couple of weeks. So, you can imagine, therefore, over the course of the first three months that something like 12 to 15 sessions.

Each of those requires the patients in the clinic for a minimum of really three to four hours given the intranasal administration and the two hours of monitoring. And, by the way, they can't drive a home afterwards, so it actually requires a caregiver for each of those as well. In contrast, obviously, we don't yet know what the durability will be for, shall we say, a typical patient with COMP360. And the Phase 3 is designed ready to address that.

But as we've said before, based on what we know, it perhaps might be two to four administrations a year for a patient. So, you can see that from a patient perspective, that's a very, very different from center-to-center, it's the difference between using one room for a day, once every perhaps three to four months and actually having multiple uses of rooms during the course of time for [Inaudible] So, we believe -- and yet a big part of the reason we've signed these collaborations with entities such as Greenbrook and Hackensack, and we'll do more is exactly to understand how we are going to integrate psilocybin differentially from Spravato into those workflows and think of how they address [Inaudible]

Franc Brisebois -- Oppenheimer and Company -- Analyst

Great. Thank you very much. Congrats on the progress, sir.

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Franc.

Neena Bitritto-Garg -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. So, I just wanted to ask about the enrollment again. And, I just wanted to confirm, what kind of -- if there are any actions that you can take to really maybe accelerate the reviews that you're doing, to confirm diagnosis? Is there anything that you've actually been able to do that you found has been helpful in accelerating that process in the U.S.? Thanks.

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. In a word, that have and we've taken those mitigating actions. So, we have added specific vendors who are able, with patient consent, to work directly with patients and to obtain the medical records. So, what we have seen is that that does enable us, certainly in some circumstances, to obtain those records much more quickly than going just through the motions ourselves or with our CRM.

So, yes, we have added specific paid-for vendors, a couple of different ones in fact, to enable that at the majority of sites.

Neena Bitritto-Garg -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

OK, got it. Thank you. Helpful.

Ritu Baral -- TD Cowen -- Analyst

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Kabir, are you anticipating that this delay and this sort of going back and reconfirming TRD is going to change the patient demographic in any way shape or form? Is that sort of coming out different? And how might that affect the potential powering or potential perceived expected placebo effect in the study? And the follow-up to that is have you determined what you are going to release with top-line data at the end of the year, specifically longer-term follow-up and durability? And then I just got a follow-up on the centers.

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

So, let me start, but I'll also ask Guy to weigh in on the third part of the question. So, to be clear, this does not in any way represent a change to the inclusion criteria, nor in fact is this a change from what we needed to do in Phase 2b. But a couple of things to point out first. Obviously the Phase 2b was only partly in the U.S.

It was ultimately a global study. Second, I think we do think it's relevant that Phase 2b 001 and 006 have three doses of active 110 and 25, whereas in 005, there is a real placebo. And clearly, from a patient willingness or a patient incentive to enroll, that is a significant difference between 005 and both 001 and 006. So, I don't know if you want to add anything on that.

Guy Goodwin -- Chief Medical Officer

Yeah. I don't think that the track -- I mean, as you heard the vendors that we hired are there because this is a general problem, it isn't just our problem. Our definition hasn't changed, and so our considerations around power and placebo response are unchanged as well. So, it's just a delay, and we think we've overcome some of the factors that contributed to it now.

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

And for the second part of the question, Ritu, as you are very well aware, this is a blinded trial through Part B through the 26 weeks, and therefore, determining what we will be able to announce with top line is something that will be a matter of review at that time.

Ritu Baral -- TD Cowen -- Analyst

Got it. And then a follow-up question. You mentioned multiple delivery templates when you speak of your collaborations with Greenbrook and Hackensack. And you mentioned that you're working through options.

Are there any sort of buckets of different templates or particular aspects of delivery that you are, I guess, building out and investigating with those two, sort of like just large different phenotypes of delivery models that we should all be thinking about at this point?

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

It's a great question. And what I would say is the work we're doing is precisely to understand how many different phenotypes of delivery, shall we say, that we're going to need. And so, if we take these first two, obviously, Greenbrook and Hackensack are very different. Greenbrook is a full profit network of interventional psychiatry centers that is essentially, today, offering TMS, ketamines, Spravato, but very interested in offering psychedelics as well, but have only kind of recently grasped into, I would say, more traditional psychiatric treatment.

And therefore, how this will fit? They already have physical infrastructure for the delivery of these things. So, working out what works for them in that context may be very different from someone like Hackensack, which is an integrated regional health system with multiple sites that currently have different specialisms, but also very large kind of tertiary care center with 300 beds, which will probably going to be at the heart of where they will treat psychedelics. So, I think the reason we are doing this and the reason we you will see a couple more collaborations again in very different settings of care is exactly so that we learn what sort of different delivery models are required. And that would extend also to reimbursement.

I mean, for instance, you can imagine some commercial centers might be very open to buy and bill. They actually fit very well with their economics and offer an attractive route. Health systems and so on, it's much more likely to be Part B rather than Part B. But these are the questions we want to answer.

Ritu Baral -- TD Cowen -- Analyst

Got it. So, each collaboration is going to represent a type of setting that is -- that has significant use in the U.S. or EU. Is that the way to think about each of these individual collaborations?

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

The way to think about it is they are deliberate. You know, obviously, there's a limit to the number we can do in this very pre-commercial setting. And, yes, they are designed to be sufficiently different that they can as we say allow us to develop template for them in when we get to formal pre-launch activities that we're lucky enough to get there, that we can then take those templates to other examples of the similar settings. And that's the way the plan has been built.

Ritu Baral -- TD Cowen -- Analyst

Understood. Thanks for taking the questions.

Sumant Kulkarni -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

Good morning and afternoon to the team. I'll add my welcome to Teri. It's great to work with you again. Thanks for taking my questions.

The question is actually an additional indications for COMP360. You've mentioned PTSD and depression in Type 2 bipolar disorder, but is there a reason why you've not specifically mentioned anxiety, especially given comorbidity depression? And are you collecting any anxiety-related measures in your Phase 3 program? And just a bit of a follow on to that, how closely are you watching a potential competitor Incannex's program with psilocybin and GAD that reported Phase 2 data yesterday?

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Thanks, Sumant. Great question. I mean, there's a tremendous -- I mean, there's a shared genetic origins for depression and anxiety.

And so, they're closely related, and most patients with depression have anxiety levels at least to some degree. We are, as you've asked, including anxiety measures specifically the GAD7 in our trials. And we did in the 001, and we have published data on that already. So, we certainly see an anti-anxiety and anxiolytic potential with COMP360.

But in many ways the presentation of anxiety is usually in primary care. And we can't really see how COMP360 would be kind of the treatment of choice under those circumstances. And for that reason, we have not gone for that in the first instance. But clearly, patients who have both depression and anxiety are probably the commonest phenotype around.

And we think that there will be an advantage in treating that population on the basis of their depressive symptoms but incidentally treating their anxiety. I don't know whether you want to comment on the competitive difference.

Guy Goodwin -- Chief Medical Officer

Only to say, I mean, obviously, aware of this. I mean, it's a relatively small study in Australia, 72 patients as I recall. But, yes, acknowledge that that was published yesterday and something that we will dig into more.

Sumant Kulkarni -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

Do the logistical hurdles in the U.S. that are leading to the slight delay contribute to a meaningful change in the financial outlay required for 005 and 006?

Mary-Rose Hughes -- Interim Chief Financial Officer

It doesn't, Sumant. That's a great question. So, no, I mean, clearly we've made some additional investments, and we think it's important to do that. But not a material change.

We still have runway until 2025.

Sumant Kulkarni -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

Thank you.

Michael Okunewitch -- Maxim Group -- Analyst

Hey, guys. This is Michael Okunewitch on the line. Thank you for taking my questions today. So, I guess to start off, I'd just like to ask, are you using a more rigorous verification of the TRD diagnosis compared to the Phase 2b? And if so, what is the reason? Does this have to do with greater public awareness of psychedelics and their efficacy or just a factor of a larger U.S.

portion for the study?

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

So, no, we're not -- it is exactly the same inclusion criteria if it is the same population. It is, as I said in answer to an earlier question, I mean, partly, it is the fact that this is 100% U.S. And also I do think the nature of the arms of the study, this being true placebo as opposed to both 001 and 006 that have three doses of active drug, I think that also is a contributing factor.

Michael Okunewitch -- Maxim Group -- Analyst

All right. Thank you. And then just one more for me. I just wanted to see how closely you would be watching the Lykos NDA process and potential subsequent approval.

Is there anything in particular that you're looking for on the commercial reimbursement side that may help to inform your strategy for COMP360?

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

So, yes, we will clearly be observing the regulatory process for Lykos very closely. We wish them well, and I think it's clearly premature to see how they're thinking through commercial reimbursement. But obviously, we recognize that there will be lessons from that progress, both through the regulatory and commercial basis for us.

Michael Okunewitch -- Maxim Group -- Analyst

All right. Thank you very much.

Elemer Piros -- Rodman and Renshaw -- Analyst

Yes. Good morning. I don't have a question related to the delay, but I have a question about the anxiety indication was mentioned that you are not focusing on it necessarily. But would you be interested in licensing COMP360 to indications that are potentially of no interest to you?

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Elemer, and congratulations on the new gig. That's an interesting question. What I will say is, in general, split indications are enormously challenging in my experience, particularly, if you can't clearly identify a very different dosing paradigm and so on. So, that's not something we have given any great consideration to.

Clearly, if somebody comes with a very compelling proposal, we would listen to it. But it's not -- in general, it's pretty hard with a single [Inaudible] in my experience.

Elemer Piros -- Rodman and Renshaw -- Analyst

Thank you. Thank you very much, Kabir.

Kabir Nath -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, everyone, for joining. In conclusion, let me just say, again, our guidance for the overall timing of our Phase 3 program in TRD is unchanged. We are acknowledging and giving guidance around a slight delay into Quarter 4 '24 for top-line data from 005, but our overall guidance remains unchanged. We continue to be very focused on execution in TRD and also, as we said, continuing to think about which other indications of interest would be the most compelling places to take COMP360 next.

So, thanks very much, everyone. Thank you for your time and attention today.

