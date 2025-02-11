Compass Minerals Surprises With Big Loss

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP), a leader in salt and specialty plant nutrition production, delivered a mixed report for its fiscal 2025 first quarter on Feb. 10. The company's non-GAAP loss of $0.55 per share contrasted with the earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 anticipated by analysts. However, on the revenue front, Compass Minerals posted $307.2 million, surpassing the $302 million estimate.

Metric Fiscal Q1 2025 Fiscal Q1 2025 Analysts' Estimate Fiscal Q1 2024 % Change Adjusted EPS ($0.55) $0.13 $0.07 N/A Revenue $307.2 million $302 million $341.7 million (10.1%) Adjusted EBITDA $32.1 million N/A $62.2 million (48.4%) Net cash used in operating activities ($4.1 million) N/A ($52.3 million) N/A

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals International specializes in the production of essential minerals, including its flagship salt and specialty plant nutrition products. The company's operations are focused primarily on the large salt mines in North America and the United Kingdom. The majority of its revenues derive from the sale of deicing salt for roads, and mild winter weather in North America for a second consecutive year has led to weaker-than-expected demand. The company has also been working to reduce inventory levels. Management pointed to this as a "transient" impact that increased production costs.

Recent efforts have been centered on improving operational efficiencies and cutting costs. These include strategic decisions to enhance its cost structure and bolster inventory management practices.

Notable Quarter Developments

In its fiscal 2025 first quarter, which ended Dec. 31, Compass Minerals saw a significant reduction in sales volume for its salt segment, leading to revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) falling below management’s expectations. Salt revenue fell to $242.2 million from $274.3 million in the prior-year period, showing sizable shortfalls against projections. However, strategic pricing actions cushioned some of the decline. It was able to boost prices by roughly 1% despite mild weather affecting demand.

The plant nutrition segment experienced positive developments, as revenue increased by 24% year over year to $61.4 million, up from $49.7 million a year earlier. However, the average sales price per ton decreased by 9%, reflectingglobal marketpressures. Sales volume grew by 36%, signaling strong operational performance despite unfavorable pricing conditions.

Financially, Compass Minerals' net loss improved from $75.3 million in fiscal Q1 2024 to $23.6 million in fiscal Q1 2025. It significantly decreased its cash used in operations to $4.1 million, a notable improvement from the prior-year period’s outflow of $52.3 million.

One-time events impacting the financial statements included continued cost reduction efforts. The company also acknowledged the effects of strategic business refinements, such as managing the challenges associated with its move to curtail production at its Goderich mine.

Looking Ahead

Management remains focused on optimizing operations, adjusting its inventory levels, and aligning production to demand. For fiscal 2025, Compass forecasts an improved salt inventory position, as it expects to manage upcoming seasonal demands efficiently. Its guidance for the salt segment was adjusted slightly downward, though management took a cautious tone regarding potential disruptions due to unexpected weather. A previous plan included annual volume targets in the salt business of 9.65 million tons to 10.7 million tons and a revenue range of $940 million to $1.04 billion. It now anticipates salt volumes in the range of 9.4 million tons to 10.45 million tons, with a revenue range $40 million lower than before. Additionally, the plant nutrition segment is focused on stabilizing sales volume and revenue, expecting revenues between $175 million and $195 million for the year.

Capital expenditure projections were revised downward, as the company aims to align its financial resources with core strategic priorities. In the plant nutrition segment, management maintained its concentration on maximizing production efficiency to align withglobal markettrends.

