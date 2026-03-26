Compass Minerals Redeems 2027 Notes to Transform Balance Sheet

Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP has made an announcement to fully redeem the $150 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 6.750% Senior Notes due 2027 in an attempt to deleverage and strengthen its balance sheet.

This is a part of the company’s broader balance sheet transformation plan. It will redeem the notes on March 30, 2026, using cash on hand. The redemption price will be set at 100% of the principal amount, along with any accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the redemption date. This redemption highlights Compass Minerals’ focus on improving the maturity profile to benefit the company’s overall financial position.

The deleveraging plan remains a top priority for the company’s fiscal 2026 goal. It was facilitated by the company’s strong liquidity position. While the company has issued a notice of redemption through the trustee to current registered holders, the announcement does not constitute a notice under the indenture governing the 2027 Notes.

At the end of the first quarter of 2026 (its last reported quarter), the company reported a $341.7 million in liquidity, comprising of $46.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $295.0 million of availability under its $325 million revolving credit facility. Its net debt stood at $883.6 million at the quarter’s end, up from $832.2 million at the end of the prior-year quarter.

CMP stock has rallied 157.7% over the past year against the industry’s 1.2% decline.



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CMP’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

CMP currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While AEM and BVN sport a Zacks Rank #1 each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.28 per share, indicating a rise of 60.39% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.77%. AEM’s shares have soared 78.2% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $3.88 per share, indicating a 17.58% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 80.4%. BVN’s shares have jumped 109% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.47 per share, indicating a 6.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters, while missing it in the remaining two.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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