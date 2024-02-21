Compass Minerals Names Dunn COO

(RTTNews) - Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) announced the appointment of Gordon Dunn as the Chief Operations Officer on Wednesday.

Dunn takes over from George Schuller Jr., who has been serving as the COO since September 2019.

In his new role as COO, Dunn is responsible for overseeing all global operations in the company's Salt and Plant Nutrition divisions.

This role builds on his previous experience of leading the company's operations in the U.K. since January 2012.

