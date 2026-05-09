Compass Minerals International Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) reported improved profitability in its fiscal second quarter despite lower revenue, as management pointed to stronger margins, progress in its Plant Nutrition business and a major debt reduction milestone.

On the company’s May 7earnings call President and CEO Edward Dowling said Compass Minerals retired the remaining $150 million of its 2027 senior unsecured notes earlier than anticipated, continued operational improvement efforts at its Goderich mine and benefited from a strong winter across much of North America.

“We are making progress, we recognize that we have more work to do,” Dowling said. He added that, compared with the first half of the prior year, both the Salt and Plant Nutrition businesses posted higher revenue, operating margins and EBITDA, while companywide debt and SG&A declined.

Revenue Falls, Adjusted EBITDA Rises

CFO Peter Fjellman said consolidated second-quarter revenue was $453 million, down $41 million, or 8%, from the prior-year quarter. He attributed the decline primarily to lower Highway Deicing sales in the current quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $86 million from $84 million a year earlier, an increase of 3.3%. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 19.1% from 17.0%, reflecting margin gains in both the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments and lower SG&A expense.

For the first half of fiscal 2026, adjusted EBITDA was $152 million, up 32% from $116 million in the first half of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first half improved to 17.9% from 14.5%.

“These combined results show that the plan we put in place is working,” Fjellman said. “We are working hard to maximize value, control cost, and manage working capital and inventory.”

Salt Segment Pressured by Sales Mix and Costs

Compass Minerals’ Salt business generated second-quarter revenue of $383 million, down from $433 million in the prior-year period. Tons sold totaled 4.1 million, a 19% decline that Fjellman said reflected the timing and velocity of winter weather.

Operating earnings on a per-ton basis were $15.85, up 21% from $13.10 a year earlier. Fjellman said the improvement reflected price realization, partly offset by higher distribution and product costs.

Dowling said Salt production cost per ton rose year over year due to several factors, including regional weather activity, product mix and the pace of operational improvements. He said production costs within the mines are improving, but the company has not yet achieved the efficiency gains it expected.

Fjellman said the reported cost per ton reflected “geographic mix driven by weather, product mix, and the production cost dynamics at the facility level.” In response to an analyst question, he said higher-cost served markets and mix within the company’s consumer and industrial business contributed to the updated outlook.

Management said the company remains focused on “back to basics” operating improvements, including safety, equipment availability, utilization, production and mine planning. Dowling said the company recently completed a new collective bargaining agreement at Goderich, calling it “a fair agreement for everyone” that should support safety, reliability, efficiency and flexibility.

Pat Merrin, chief operating officer, said the company has spent the past 18 months improving its relationship with the union at Goderich and said the new agreement reflects a shared goal of seeing the site succeed. He said Compass Minerals is focused on whether equipment is being repaired, whether machines are available and whether they are being used effectively.

Plant Nutrition Posts Strong Margin Expansion

The Plant Nutrition segment delivered a notably stronger quarter. Revenue rose to $67 million from $58 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 202% year over year to $17 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 25.2% from 9.6%.

Fjellman noted that the quarter included only a partial contribution from the Wynyard SOP operation before its sale, which closed during the period. Dowling said the divestiture simplified the portfolio and allows the Plant Nutrition business to focus on the company’s Ogden facility.

“The Ogden story continues to be strong,” Fjellman said, citing better operational execution and strong asset utilization.

In response to an analyst question, Dowling said the improvement in the SOP business has largely come from better pond management, building salt at the right grade and maintaining sufficient inventory ahead of the wet plant. He said Compass Minerals will continue to supplement with KCl when appropriate and noted that a dryer compaction project expected to be completed later next year should support more capacity, lower costs and better product quality, all else equal.

Debt Reduction and Guidance Update

Compass Minerals redeemed the remaining $150 million of its 2027 senior unsecured notes during the quarter using cash on hand. Fjellman said the move extended the company’s maturity profile and reduced balance sheet leverage. The company also renewed its accounts receivable securitization facility on improved terms.

At quarter end, total net debt was $639 million, down $119 million from the prior-year second quarter. The company’s leverage ratio was 2.7 times on a trailing 12-month basis, compared with 4.6 times a year earlier. Liquidity was $379 million, consisting of $74 million in cash and about $305 million of revolver capacity.

The company updated its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $212 million to $236 million, with a midpoint of $224 million. Fjellman said the company lowered the midpoint of its Salt segment adjusted EBITDA outlook to $233 million from $241 million, reflecting mix and cost factors. Plant Nutrition adjusted EBITDA guidance was raised to $43 million to $47 million, with a $45 million midpoint.

Interest expense guidance was reduced to $62 million to $67 million following the debt paydown. Fjellman said guidance for corporate adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditures, depreciation, depletion and amortization, and the effective income tax rate remained unchanged.

Management Sees Constructive Deicing Market

With the winter season over, Dowling said Compass Minerals is turning its attention to rebuilding inventory and preparing for the next highway deicing bid season. He said the North American highway deicing market remains structurally tight, with low inventories across the system after the winter.

Dowling said it is still early in the bid season, but management expects market conditions to be constructive. He emphasized that the company’s focus remains “value over volume” and maximizing value for every ton committed.

Ben Nichols, chief commercial officer, said early bid-season data points were positive and supported management’s view that the environment is constructive. He said the industry is “thin on inventories” coming out of the season, all else equal, and that the company expects to provide more detail on the next quarterly call.

Dowling closed the call by saying Compass Minerals had a strong quarter but still has work ahead. “The direction is right, strategy’s sound, the team is committed,” he said.

About Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc is a global producer of essential mineral-based products, primarily known for its salt and plant nutrition portfolios. The company's deicing salts are used by municipalities and commercial customers across North America to maintain safer roadways in winter months. In addition, its water conditioning salts serve both residential and industrial users, supporting water treatment systems that remove hard minerals to protect plumbing and equipment.

Beyond conventional salt products, Compass Minerals has developed a specialty plant nutrition business focused on sulfate of potash (SOP), a premium fertilizer that provides both potassium and sulfur to crops.

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