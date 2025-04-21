Compass Lexecon Appoints Faten Sabry as Senior Managing Director to Enhance Expertise in Securities Valuation and Litigation Support

Compass Lexecon appoints Dr. Faten Sabry as Senior Managing Director, enhancing its expertise in financial valuation and litigation support.

Quiver AI Summary

Compass Lexecon, a subsidiary of FTI Consulting, has announced the appointment of Faten Sabry as a Senior Managing Director. Dr. Sabry brings extensive expertise in valuing complex financial instruments such as fixed income securities, derivatives, and litigation settlements. She has a strong background in evaluating models from rating agencies and risk management and provides expert testimony in securities and bankruptcy cases across various courts. Her research spans multiple topics, including LIBOR and the economics of subprime lending, published in notable journals. Compass Lexecon's Chairman emphasized that Dr. Sabry's skills will enhance the firm's ability to assist clients with complex valuation issues in litigation and disputes. Dr. Sabry joins a team of over 700 professionals at Compass Lexecon, following the addition of 20 experts in recent months.

Full Release



WASHINGTON, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Lexecon, a subsidiary of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN), today announced that



Faten Sabry



has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director.





Dr. Sabry has deep experience in valuation of fixed income securities, derivatives, illiquid assets and litigation settlements. She supports clients with complex securities including cash and synthetic CDOs, distressed debt exchanges, and asset- and mortgage-backed securities, among others. She has evaluated rating agencies’ models, loan loss prediction models and cash flow models, and has conducted assessments on risk management models.





Dr. Sabry provides expert testimony in securities, bankruptcy and complex damages, and has testified as an expert at trial in U.S. state and federal courts, the UK High Court and Canadian courts, as well as in FINRA proceedings. She has performed analyses involving issues of class certification, econometric modeling, analysis of cryptocurrencies, fraudulent conveyance and damages in cases ranging from contract disputes to valuing a portfolio of mortgages.





“Our clients frequently deal with litigation and disputes where valuation plays a crucial role,” said Compass Lexecon Chairman



Daniel R. Fischel



. “Faten’s capabilities in this space, along with her significant experience as an expert witness, will support our clients with the evidence-based approach needed to resolve these issues.”





Dr. Sabry has published articles on LIBOR, cryptos, the economics of subprime lending, the credit crisis, the impact of securitization on the cost of credit and liquidity, econometric analysis of mutual funds’ advisory fees, claiming behavior and determinants of anti-dumping protection. Her research has been published in several journals, including the



Journal of Structured Finance



,



Journal of Fixed Income,



the



Journal of Investment Compliance



and the



International Trade Journal



.





Commenting on her appointment, Dr. Sabry said, “Compass Lexecon is a firm known for its ability to apply a full spectrum of valuation methods to a variety of matters. I look forward to joining this team of experts as we lean on our global capabilities to help resolve the most complex challenges our clients face.”





Dr. Sabry joins the global team of more than 700 professionals at Compass Lexecon who specialize in antitrust and competition; bankruptcy and financial distress litigation; derivatives and structured finance; international arbitration; securities and financial markets; and valuation and financial analysis. Her appointment follows the recent addition of



20 experts and economists



who have joined with Compass Lexecon in the past six months.







About Compass Lexecon







As a leading global economic consulting firm, Compass Lexecon has been involved in a broad spectrum of matters related to economics and finance – providing critical insight to its law firm, corporate, and government clients in legal and regulatory proceedings, strategic decisions, and public policy debates across all industries. More information can be found at



www.compasslexecon.com



.







About FTI Consulting







FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. The Company generated $3.69 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at





www.fticonsulting.com





.







FTI Consulting, Inc.







555 12



th



Street NW





Washington, DC 20004





+1.202.312.9100







Investor Contact:







Mollie Hawkes





+1.617.747.1791









mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com











Media Contact:







Matthew Bashalany





+1.617.897.1545









matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com







