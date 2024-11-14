News & Insights

Compass Group Completes Final Phase of Share Buyback

November 14, 2024 — 02:34 am EST

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC has repurchased 61,198 of its ordinary shares as part of a $250 million share buyback program, marking the final phase of a $500 million initiative. These shares, acquired through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, are intended to fulfill employee share schemes or director allocations. Following this transaction, Compass Group holds 89.8 million shares in treasury, with total voting rights standing at 1.69 billion shares.

