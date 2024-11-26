Compass Group Completes $500M Share Buyback Program

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC has repurchased 68,447 of its ordinary shares as part of a $250 million share buyback initiative, marking the final phase of a $500 million program. The shares, acquired through J.P. Morgan Securities, will be held in treasury for employee share schemes. This move is expected to affect the company’s voting rights and shareholder interests.

