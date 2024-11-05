Compass Group Advances with Share Buyback Strategy

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC has repurchased 60,708 of its own ordinary shares on November 4, 2024, as part of its extensive $500 million share buyback program. This move is aimed at fulfilling obligations from employee share schemes and other share allocations. With these purchases, Compass holds over 89 million shares in treasury, contributing to the company’s strategic financial maneuvers in the market.

