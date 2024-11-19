Compass Gold Secures Funding for Mali Project

Compass Gold (TSE:CVB) has released an update.

Compass Gold Corp. announces a fully subscribed $600,000 convertible debenture offering, aimed at funding gold mining operations in Mali. The offering includes debenture units convertible into common shares and warrants for additional shares. Investors are drawn by the potential gains from the promising Tarabala Project.

