COMPASS Earnings Results: $COMP Reports Quarterly Earnings

COMPASS ($COMP) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, beating estimates of -$0.09 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,380,400,000, beating estimates of $1,349,176,878 by $31,223,122.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $COMP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

COMPASS Insider Trading Activity

COMPASS insiders have traded $COMP stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EXCALIBUR (CAYMAN) LTD SVF has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,500,000 shares for an estimated $110,100,000 .

. ROBERT L. REFFKIN (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 6,059,996 shares for an estimated $37,661,757 .

. PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,811 shares for an estimated $53,131.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

COMPASS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of COMPASS stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.