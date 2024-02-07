Compass Diversified's Series B Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9688), with shares changing hands as low as $24.59 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 21.61% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CODI.PRB was trading at a 1.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.50% in the "Consumer Goods" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for CODI.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares:
In Wednesday trading, Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRB) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CODI) are off about 0.2%.
