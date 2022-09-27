Compass Diversified's Series B Preferred Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9688), with shares changing hands as low as $24.52 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.54% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CODI.PRB was trading at a 0.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.85% in the "Consumer Goods" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for CODI.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Compass Diversified's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: CODI.PRB) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CODI) are off about 0.4%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.