Compass Diversified Holdings Q3 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) released Loss for its third quarter of -$73.49 million

The company's earnings came in at -$73.49 million, or -$1.20 per share. This compares with -$35.54 million, or -$0.61 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $472.56 million from $456.55 million last year.

Compass Diversified Holdings earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$73.49 Mln. vs. -$35.54 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.20 vs. -$0.61 last year. -Revenue: $472.56 Mln vs. $456.55 Mln last year.

