Compass Diversified Holdings Q2 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) revealed Loss for second quarter of -$51.22 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$51.22 million, or -$0.88 per share. This compares with -$73.05 million, or -$1.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $478.69 million from $426.71 million last year.

Compass Diversified Holdings earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$51.22 Mln. vs. -$73.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.88 vs. -$1.12 last year. -Revenue: $478.69 Mln vs. $426.71 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.