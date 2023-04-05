Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Compass Diversified Holdings said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 20, 2023 will receive the payment on April 27, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.86%, the lowest has been 3.54%, and the highest has been 12.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.85 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.98. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.31%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.08% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compass Diversified Holdings is $28.05. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 50.08% from its latest reported closing price of $18.69.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Diversified Holdings is $2,501MM, an increase of 10.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Diversified Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODI is 0.19%, a decrease of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 41,973K shares. The put/call ratio of CODI is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLSPX - SPECTRUM FUND Retail Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Logan Capital Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dark Forest Capital Management holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

CSB - VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF holds 151K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 12.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODI by 9.72% over the last quarter.

Norwood Financial holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Compass Diversified Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) owns and manages a diverse set of highly defensible North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market.

