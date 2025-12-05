Compass Diversified (CODI) Price Target Decreased by 15.38% to 22.44

The average one-year price target for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) has been revised to $22.44 / share. This is a decrease of 15.38% from the prior estimate of $26.52 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 291.97% from the latest reported closing price of $5.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Diversified. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODI is 0.05%, an increase of 49.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.55% to 58,727K shares. The put/call ratio of CODI is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 4,958K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,356K shares , representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODI by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,297K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,912K shares , representing a decrease of 14.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODI by 22.96% over the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 3,685K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,478K shares , representing an increase of 32.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODI by 7.84% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,666K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365K shares , representing an increase of 35.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODI by 4.58% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 3,585K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,090K shares , representing a decrease of 14.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODI by 69.54% over the last quarter.

