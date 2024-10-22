Compass Digital Acquisition, EEW Renewables release investor webcast

EEW Renewables and Compass Digital Acquisition (CDAQ) announced the release of an investor webcast related to the proposed business combination agreement (providing for the proposed business combination between CDAQ and EEW. The investor webcast includes a presentation from the EEW and CDAQ leadership teams. The presentation provides the latest views on EEW’s renewable energy thesis, business model, addressable market opportunity, market growth drivers, project pipeline, financial outlook, and transaction overview. On September 6, 2024, EEW and CDAQ announced that they entered into a definitive business combination agreement subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and CDAQ stockholder approvals. The combined public company is expected to list its common stock and warrants to purchase common stock on Nasdaq, subject to approval of its listing application. The Proposed Business Combination has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of both EEW and CDAQ.

