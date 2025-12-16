Is Compass (COMP) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Compass, Inc. (COMP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Compass, Inc. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 602 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Compass, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COMP's full-year earnings has moved 26.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, COMP has gained about 76.8% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 24.4%. This shows that Compass, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Amtech Systems (ASYS) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 111.7%.

In Amtech Systems' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 400% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Compass, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 168 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.1% so far this year, meaning that COMP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Amtech Systems falls under the Semiconductor - General industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #14. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +29.2%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Compass, Inc. and Amtech Systems. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

