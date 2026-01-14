Compass (COMP) Price Target Increased by 14.51% to 12.41

The average one-year price target for Compass (NYSE:COMP) has been revised to $12.41 / share. This is an increase of 14.51% from the prior estimate of $10.84 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.97% from the latest reported closing price of $12.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 594 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COMP is 0.19%, an increase of 13.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.12% to 487,569K shares. The put/call ratio of COMP is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 44,761K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,070K shares , representing a decrease of 7.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 13.32% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,009K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,841K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 2.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,610K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,252K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 34.40% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,769K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,917K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 33.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,627K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,106K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 21.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.