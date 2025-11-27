Is Compass (COMP) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Compass, Inc. (COMP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Compass, Inc. is one of 603 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Compass, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COMP's full-year earnings has moved 26.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, COMP has gained about 78.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 26.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Compass, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cloudflare (NET). The stock is up 82.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Cloudflare's current year EPS has increased 14.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Compass, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 168 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5% so far this year, meaning that COMP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Cloudflare is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Compass, Inc. and Cloudflare as they could maintain their solid performance.

