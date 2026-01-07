Compass (CMP) Soars 8.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Compass Minerals (CMP) shares rallied 8.8% in the last trading session to close at $22.68. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1.1% gain over the past four weeks.

CMP’s shares rallied after BMO Capital reportedly raised its price target to $25 from $20 while keeping a “Market Perform” rating.

This minerals producer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +120%. Revenues are expected to be $329.69 million, up 7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Compass, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 11.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CMP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Compass is a member of the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry. One other stock in the same industry, LyondellBasell (LYB), finished the last trading session 1.3% higher at $46.2. LYB has returned 7.8% over the past month.

LyondellBasell's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -6.2% over the past month to $0.19. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -74.7%. LyondellBasell currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.