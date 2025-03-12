Comparing Property Taxes in Texas vs. California

If you're thinking about moving to or investing in Texas or California, property taxes are an important factor. Each state has different tax rules that can affect your finances and business costs. A financial advisor can help you understand how these differences impact your situation.

Property Taxes in Texas vs. California

Property taxes are a primary revenue source for local governments, funding services like education, infrastructure and public safety. Both Texas and California levy property taxes, but they differ in rates and implementation.​

Texas has one of the highest property tax rates in the nation. The effective property tax rate in Texas is approximately 1.63% in 2022 (1.58% in 2023). This rate can vary by county, with some areas experiencing even higher rates.

Property taxes in Texas are assessed at the local level, with rates determined by various taxing authorities, including counties, cities and school districts. The absence of a state income tax means Texas relies more heavily on property taxes for revenue.

California’s effective property tax rate is lower, averaging around 0.71%. This relatively low rate is partly due to Proposition 13, a law that limits property tax increases.

Under Proposition 13, property taxes are calculated based on 1% of the property’s assessed value at the time of purchase, with annual increases capped at 2%. This system provides predictability for homeowners, but can result in disparities between similar properties based on purchase dates.​

Property Values in Texas vs. California

While property tax rates are a significant factor, the actual amount paid is also influenced by property values, which differ notably between Texas and California.​

According to U.S. Census data, he median home value in Texas is $260,400, while California’s median home value is significantly higher at $695,400. But in metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, median home prices often exceed $1 million, highlighting the state’s higher cost of living.

These disparities mean that, despite higher tax rates, Texas homeowners may pay less in property taxes due to lower property values, whereas California homeowners might pay more because of higher property values, even with lower tax rates.​

Other Taxes in Texas vs. California

State Income Tax

Texas does not impose a state income tax, making it attractive to individuals seeking to minimize income tax liabilities. California has a progressive state income tax system, with rates ranging from 1% to 13.3%, among the highest in the nation.

Sales Tax

The state sales tax rate in Texas is 6.25%, with local jurisdictions able to add up to 2%, making the maximum possible rate 8.25%.​ California’s base sales tax rate is 7.25%, the highest statewide rate in the U.S., with local additions potentially increasing it further.​​

Bottom Line

When choosing between Texas and California, property taxes are an important factor. Texas has no state income tax but higher property tax rates, while California has lower property tax rates but higher home prices and state income taxes. Understanding how these differences affect your finances is key. A real estate advisor can help you compare costs based on your goals.

