Comparing Microsoft With Industry Competitors In Software Industry

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 36.55 11.44 13.01 8.87% $38.23 $45.49 16.04% Oracle Corp 48 47.71 9.79 30.01% $5.44 $9.4 6.86% ServiceNow Inc 175.03 24.96 22.30 4.81% $0.67 $2.21 22.25% Palo Alto Networks Inc 52.27 22.37 17.27 6.33% $0.45 $1.58 13.88% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 715.37 29.39 24.39 -0.57% $0.05 $0.76 28.52% Fortinet Inc 49.48 83.10 13.30 90.26% $0.66 $1.24 13.0% Gen Digital Inc 31.57 9.18 5.11 7.92% $0.51 $0.78 3.07% Monday.Com Ltd 662.84 14.63 16.16 -1.28% $-0.02 $0.23 32.67% Dolby Laboratories Inc 29.49 3.06 6.06 2.39% $0.07 $0.27 4.9% CommVault Systems Inc 43.72 27.11 8.66 5.56% $0.02 $0.19 16.06% QXO Inc 30 1.54 27.33 -0.21% $-0.03 $0.01 -2.0% Qualys Inc 34.61 12.76 9.93 10.53% $0.05 $0.13 8.36% Teradata Corp 38.04 24.75 1.78 32.0% $0.08 $0.27 0.46% Progress Software Corp 36.91 6.92 4.26 6.88% $0.06 $0.15 2.11% SolarWinds Corp 66.36 1.83 3.19 0.94% $0.07 $0.18 5.5% Average 143.83 22.09 12.11 13.97% $0.58 $1.24 11.12%

Through an analysis of Microsoft, we can infer the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 36.55 is lower than the industry average by 0.25x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 11.44, which is well below the industry average by 0.52x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 13.01, which is 1.07x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.87% that is 5.1% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.23 Billion, which is 65.91x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $45.49 Billion, which indicates 36.69x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 16.04%, which surpasses the industry average of 11.12%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Microsoft in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, Microsoft's performance is lower than its peers, while its high EBITDA and gross profit margins indicate strong operational efficiency. Additionally, the high revenue growth rate suggests potential for future expansion and market dominance.

