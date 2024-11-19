Comparing Microsoft With Industry Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) alongside its primary competitors in the Software industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 34.33 10.74 12.22 8.87% $38.23 $45.49 16.04% Oracle Corp 47.87 47.58 9.77 30.01% $5.44 $9.4 6.86% ServiceNow Inc 156.60 22.33 19.95 4.81% $0.67 $2.21 22.25% Palo Alto Networks Inc 53.14 24.49 17.06 7.42% $0.39 $1.62 12.09% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 497.06 29.47 24.22 1.75% $0.12 $0.73 31.74% Fortinet Inc 46.17 77.55 12.41 90.26% $0.66 $1.24 13.0% Gen Digital Inc 29.58 8.60 4.79 7.92% $0.51 $0.78 3.07% Monday.Com Ltd 594.09 13.12 14.48 -1.28% $-0.02 $0.23 32.67% CommVault Systems Inc 42.16 26.15 8.35 5.56% $0.02 $0.19 16.06% Dolby Laboratories Inc 32.73 2.80 5.53 1.58% $0.06 $0.25 -3.2% QXO Inc 27.19 1.40 24.78 -0.21% $-0.03 $0.01 -2.0% Qualys Inc 31.76 11.71 9.11 10.53% $0.05 $0.13 8.36% Progress Software Corp 35.57 6.67 4.10 6.88% $0.06 $0.15 2.11% Teradata Corp 34.36 22.36 1.61 32.0% $0.08 $0.27 0.46% SolarWinds Corp 58.82 1.62 2.83 0.94% $0.07 $0.18 5.5% Average 120.51 21.13 11.36 14.15% $0.58 $1.24 10.64%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Microsoft, the following trends can be discerned:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 34.33 is lower than the industry average by 0.28x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 10.74, which is well below the industry average by 0.51x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.22, which is 1.08x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.87% that is 5.28% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.23 Billion, which is 65.91x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $45.49 Billion, which indicates 36.69x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 16.04%, outperforming the industry average of 10.64%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Microsoft alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Among its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance, outperforming industry peers and indicating a healthy financial position for future growth.

