Comparing Meta Platforms With Industry Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.26 9.47 10.66 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 19.64 6.18 6 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.50 0.79 1.60 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Reddit Inc 26.82 11.14 16.46 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 12.70 4.98 6.44 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Kanzhun Ltd 31.25 3.59 7.66 3.38% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 16.68 5.75 1019.39 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 81.42 1.95 2.85 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 84.27 7.67 3.64 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 6.96 0.69 1.46 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 17.36 3.11 1.71 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 33.85 2.42 1.05 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Hello Group Inc 7.91 0.87 1.04 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Ziff Davis Inc 18.05 0.73 0.98 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Taboola.com Ltd 92 1.17 0.71 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Vtex 89.03 4.75 5.23 0.34% $0.0 $0.04 2.9% Average 36.43 3.72 71.75 2.23% $3.82 $4.95 8.83%

By closely studying Meta Platforms, we can observe the following trends:

At 27.26 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.75x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 9.47 which exceeds the industry average by 2.55x .

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 10.66 , which is 0.15x the industry average.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% that is 6.82% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.9x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 7.02x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 16.07%, which surpasses the industry average of 8.83%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Meta Platforms in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is high, suggesting a premium on assets. The PS ratio is low, signaling a favorable sales valuation. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms industry peers, reflecting strong profitability and growth potential.

