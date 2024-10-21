Comparing Cisco Systems With Industry Competitors In Communications Equipment Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) against its key competitors in the Communications Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Cisco Systems Background

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff-25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Cisco Systems Inc 22.35 4.98 4.29 4.74% $3.64 $8.78 -10.27% Motorola Solutions Inc 55.64 98.86 7.80 66.97% $0.75 $1.34 9.36% Ubiquiti Inc 43.43 159.95 7.88 171.67% $0.14 $0.2 3.33% Juniper Networks Inc 55.23 2.87 2.52 0.76% $0.11 $0.69 -16.82% F5 Inc 23.44 4.21 4.66 4.85% $0.19 $0.56 -1.02% Ciena Corp 69.50 3.26 2.38 0.49% $0.07 $0.4 -11.76% Calix Inc 1304 3.41 2.76 -1.06% $-0.01 $0.11 -24.09% Harmonic Inc 30.10 4.28 2.99 -3.13% $-0.01 $0.07 -11.04% Digi International Inc 66.74 1.99 2.63 1.74% $0.02 $0.06 -6.27% Aviat Networks Inc 26.74 1.14 0.70 0.17% $0.01 $0.04 27.91% Average 186.09 31.11 3.81 26.94% $0.14 $0.39 -3.38%

When closely examining Cisco Systems, the following trends emerge:

At 22.35, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.12x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 4.98, which is well below the industry average by 0.16x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 4.29, which is 1.13x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 4.74% is 22.2% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $3.64 Billion, which is 26.0x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $8.78 Billion, which indicates 22.51x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of -10.27% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of -3.38%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Cisco Systems with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Cisco Systems is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Key Takeaways

For Cisco Systems, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is also low, suggesting a possible bargain opportunity. However, the PS ratio is high, which may indicate overvaluation based on revenue. In terms of ROE, Cisco Systems has a low return compared to peers. The high EBITDA and gross profit suggest strong operational performance, while the low revenue growth indicates potential challenges in expanding market share.

