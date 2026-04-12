Comparing Bond ETFs: Vanguard's BSV vs. iShares' IGSB

Key Points

IGSB has delivered a higher 1-year total return and yield compared to BSV.

BSV holds a much smaller number of bonds but has three times the assets under management.

Both funds show similar low price volatility and minimal trading friction, but IGSB experienced a slightly deeper maximum drawdown.

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The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) and Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:BSV) differ most in yield, bond count, and exposure, with IGSB offering a higher payout and BSV focusing more on U.S. government debt.

Both IGSB and BSV target the short-term, high-quality bond space, aiming to offer capital preservation and steady income for risk-averse investors. This comparison explores how their costs, returns, portfolio construction, and risk profiles may suit different preferences.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IGSB BSV Issuer iShares Vanguard Expense ratio 0.04% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of 2026-04-09) 6.1% 4.4% Dividend yield 4.5% 3.9% Beta 0.40 0.39 AUM $21.9 billion $69.8 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

BSV is slightly more affordable on expenses, but IGSB offers a higher dividend yield, which may appeal to those seeking more income from their short-term bond holdings.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IGSB BSV Max drawdown (5 y) (9.49%) (8.53%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,132 $1,089

What's inside

BSV tracks a broad short-term bond index with just 30 holdings, heavily weighted toward U.S. Treasury bonds, as reflected in its top positions in various Treasury note issues. This approach results in a large, highly liquid fund (19 years old; $70.0 billion assets under management) that focuses on government and high-quality corporate debt.

IGSB, by contrast, spreads its $21.9 billion assets under management across more than 4,500 bonds, all investment-grade corporates with maturities between one and five years. Its top holdings include Eagle Funding Luxco S. R.l. 144a, T-Mobile USA, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, signaling a broader corporate credit exposure. Neither fund features unusual quirks or overlays.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Bonds are an important component for investment portfolios as they provide stability, regular income, and diversification while reducing overall portfolio risk. In considering the iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) and Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV), both are low cost but serve different roles.

BSV delivers higher safety by focusing on government bonds, and provides greater liquidity given its nearly $70 billion in assets under management. The trade off is that it offers a lower dividend yield and one-year return compared to IGSB.

IGSB comprises substantially more diversification with over 4,500 bonds, which includes corporate bond exposure. This contributes to the fund delivering stronger one-year performance and a higher yield, but with slightly greater risk and expense ratio.

Both BSV and IGSB are solid ETFs to add bonds to your portfolio, and the choice comes down to individual investor preference. If lower cost, higher liquidity, and greater safety and stability are the priority, then BSV is the superior ETF. IGSB is the better fund for those who seek higher income and stronger performance in exchange for more risk.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.