Comparing Apple With Industry Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 37.42 53.05 9.11 58.74% $45.91 $58.27 3.95% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 9.79 1 0.84 5.72% $1.44 $2.61 15.06% Super Micro Computer Inc 16.93 3.70 1.18 5.29% $0.4 $0.67 54.93% NetApp Inc 17.57 19.39 3.07 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 168.39 13.03 5.65 3.12% $0.11 $0.58 5.87% Western Digital Corp 12.77 1.27 0.97 4.89% $0.96 $1.52 41.33% Eastman Kodak Co 9.49 0.54 0.58 1.34% $0.04 $0.04 -2.97% Turtle Beach Corp 49.71 3.04 0.92 3.3% $0.01 $0.03 59.51% AstroNova Inc 20.59 0.86 0.52 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 38.15 5.35 1.72 6.95% $0.43 $0.83 22.95%

Through a meticulous analysis of Apple, we can observe the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 37.42 is 0.98x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 53.05 relative to the industry average by 9.92x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.11, which is 5.3x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.74%, which is 51.79% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.91 Billion, which is 106.77x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $58.27 Billion, which indicates 70.2x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 3.95% is significantly below the industry average of 22.95%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Apple alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Apple is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

