Compared to Estimates, CubeSmart (CUBE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

CubeSmart (CUBE) reported $265.13 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. EPS of $0.70 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $263.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was +2.94%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CubeSmart performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Property management fee income : $9.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.78 million.

: $9.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.78 million. Rental income : $230.04 million versus $230.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.8% change.

: $230.04 million versus $230.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.8% change. Other property related income : $25.79 million compared to the $25.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +198.7% year over year.

: $25.79 million compared to the $25.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +198.7% year over year. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.50 versus $0.45 estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of CubeSmart have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CubeSmart (CUBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.