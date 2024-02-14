Compared to Estimates, CAE (CAE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

CAE (CAE) reported $804.01 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $807.13 million, representing a surprise of -0.39%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CAE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Civil Aviation Training Solutions - Utilization rate : 76% versus 74.4% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 76% versus 74.4% estimated by five analysts on average. Civil Aviation Training Solutions - SEU : 275 versus 274 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 275 versus 274 estimated by four analysts on average. Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFS deliveries : 13 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.

: 13 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10. Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFSs in CAE's network: 336 versus 336 estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of CAE have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

