Compared to Estimates, Xylem (XYL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Xylem (XYL) reported revenue of $2.27 billion, up 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.37, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22 billion, representing a surprise of +1.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24.

Revenue- Measurement & Control Solutions : $522 million versus $502.6 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change.

: $522 million versus $502.6 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change. Revenue- Applied Water : $456 million versus $463.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.

: $456 million versus $463.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change. Revenue- Water Infrastructure : $656 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $647.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

: $656 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $647.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%. Revenue- Water Solutions and Services : $634 million compared to the $604.59 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.

: $634 million compared to the $604.59 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year. Adjusted Operating Income- Water Infrastructure : $145 million compared to the $130.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $145 million compared to the $130.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted Operating Income- Applied Water : $89 million versus $87.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $89 million versus $87.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Income- Water Solutions and Services : $127 million versus $103.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $127 million versus $103.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Income- Corporate and other : $-22 million versus $-18.8 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $-22 million versus $-18.8 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Income- Measurement & Control Solutions: $90 million compared to the $95.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Xylem performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Xylem have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

