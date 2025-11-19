Compared to Estimates, Wix.com (WIX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Wix.com (WIX) reported $505.19 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.6%. EPS of $1.68 for the same period compares to $1.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $502.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.45, the EPS surprise was +15.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Bookings : $514.54 million compared to the $509.25 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $514.54 million compared to the $509.25 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Total Bookings - Business Solutions : $148.19 million compared to the $148.91 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $148.19 million compared to the $148.91 million average estimate based on four analysts. Creative Subscriptions ARR : $1.46 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.46 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total Bookings - Creative Subscriptions : $366.35 million compared to the $361.59 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $366.35 million compared to the $361.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Business Solutions : $149.02 million compared to the $147.14 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.4% year over year.

: $149.02 million compared to the $147.14 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.4% year over year. Revenues- Creative Subscriptions : $356.17 million compared to the $355.56 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.

: $356.17 million compared to the $355.56 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year. Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Business Solutions : $50.15 million versus $47.21 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $50.15 million versus $47.21 million estimated by five analysts on average. Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Creative Subscriptions: $299.59 million compared to the $302.24 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Here is how Wix.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Wix.com here>>>

Shares of Wix.com have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.