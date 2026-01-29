Compared to Estimates, Weyerhaeuser (WY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Weyerhaeuser (WY) reported $1.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.8%. EPS of -$0.09 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion, representing a surprise of -2.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.4%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Realizations (per ton) - West : $108.64 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $107.97.

: $108.64 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $107.97. Wood Products - Medium Density Fiberboard (square feet 3/4') - Third party sales realizations : $1,168.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,161.96.

: $1,168.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,161.96. Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Realizations (per ton) - North : $73.28 versus $71.40 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $73.28 versus $71.40 estimated by two analysts on average. Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Volumes (tons) - West : 1,276.00 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,456.55 KTon.

: 1,276.00 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,456.55 KTon. Net Sales- Wood Products : $1.09 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.1% change.

: $1.09 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.1% change. Net Sales- Real Estate & ENR : $103 million compared to the $80.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.8% year over year.

: $103 million compared to the $80.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.8% year over year. Wood Products Segment- Structural Lumber- Third party net sales : $420 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $447.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.6%.

: $420 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $447.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.6%. Wood Products Segment- Oriented Strand Board (square feet 3/8')- Third party net sales : $162 million compared to the $161.64 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.6% year over year.

: $162 million compared to the $161.64 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.6% year over year. Timberlands Segment- Third Party Net Sales- Recreational and other lease revenue : $20 million compared to the $20.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $20 million compared to the $20.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Timberlands Segment- Third Party Net Sales- Other revenue : $12 million versus $9.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.3% change.

: $12 million versus $9.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.3% change. Wood Products Segment- Engineered Solid Section (cubic feet)- Third party net sales : $157 million versus $152.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change.

: $157 million versus $152.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change. Wood Products Segment- Engineered I-joists (lineal feet)- Third party net sales: $75 million compared to the $82.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.7% year over year.

Here is how Weyerhaeuser performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser have returned +10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

